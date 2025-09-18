 Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament
Ashwin retired from all forms of international cricket last year during India's tour of Australia and while he bid adieu to the Indian Premier League last month, the spin bowling legend said that he was available to ply his trade in various leagues across the world.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin | ANI

Hong Kong: Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of the Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament to be held here from November 7-9, the organisers announced on Thursday.

This article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.

Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

