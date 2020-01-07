BoycottChhapaak trends on Twitter after Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express solidarity

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapak', reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the protesting students.

The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity.

She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

The meet was also attended by former JNU students like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja and Yogendra Yadav.

#BoycottChhapak started trending on Twitter after her attendance at the protests. 'Never ever watching a deepika film in theaters ever again, I swear," wrote a user. "Hey @deepikapadukone you just lost Lakhs fans today," wrote another.

