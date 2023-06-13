'Winning The IPL Is More Difficult Than Winning A World Cup': Sourav Ganguly's Big Claim

Sourav Ganguly believes winning IPL trophy is a difficult task than World Cup | (Credits: Twitter)

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has opined that winning an IPL trophy is far more challenging than clinching the World Cup title. The former Indian captain reasoned that it takes 17 matches in an IPL season to win the trophy, while teams can qualify for World Cup semi-finals after winning 4-5 games.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has arguably become the most-watched T20 tournament today and registered record viewership numbers this year. With 10 teams playing 14 matches each, it has also become one of the most competitive event as the best players from around the world compete in it.

Speaking to Aaj Tak in an exclusive interview, Ganguly believes Rohit's 5 IPL trophies is a testament to what can he do for the country in ICC tournaments.

"I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions."

"The selectors needed a captain after Virat left" - Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly further said that there wasn't a better candidate than Rohit for the captaincy role after Virat Kohli's departure and feels he will do a better job moving forward.

"The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost. Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semis of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job."

While India lost the WTC final, they will their eyes on the 2023 World Cup on home soil in October-November.