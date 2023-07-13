 Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elina Svitolina To Reach Second Grand Slam Final
Marketa Vondrousova won 6-3, 6-3 against Elina Svitolina in the first semifinal on Centre Court to become the first unseeded women's singles Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova made history on Thursday as she registered a stunning win over Elina Svitolina to reach the final of the Wimbledon 2023 for the first time in her career.

The 24-year-old took just an hour and 15 minutes to dispatch the Ukrainian. Vondrousova is playing only her second Grand Slam tournament since her return from maternity leave in April.

Vondrousova had to fend off a second-set comeback by Svitolina to collect the win and level their head-to-head at three wins apiece.

Svitolina rebounded from 4-0 to 4-3 before Vondrousova regrouped to take the final two games of the match.

Tough challenge awaits Vondrousova in final

In the summit clash, Vondrousova will face the winner of the second semifinal between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka leads Vondrousova 4-2 in their head-to-head. Vondrousova and Jabeur are tied 3-3 in their head-to-head, but Vondrousova has beaten Jabeur in both of their meetings this year.

article-image

