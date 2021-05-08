Wilson double rocks Leicester; Newcastle ease out of the relegation zone in the English Premier League

Leicester: Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United eased their relegation fears with a stunning 4-2 win against Leicester City, in the Premier League, at the King Power Stadium, here on Saturday.

Jonny Evans was injured in the warm-up for the hosts, with Marc Albrighton replacing him, and the Magpies took advantage as an error by Caglar Soyuncu allowed Joe Willock to finish after 22 minutes.

Wesley Fofana's header was saved at the other end by Martin Dubravka, before Paul Dummett doubled Newcastle's lead with his third Premier League goal on 34 minutes.

Wilson's breakaway strike on 64 minutes made it 3-0, and he added a fourth nine minutes later after his initial effort had rebounded off a post.

Albrighton's swerving shot gave Leicester faint hope 10 minutes from time, and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-2 with a low shot on 87 minutes.

They will be safe if Fulham fail to beat Burnley on Monday, but can go down only on goal difference as they face the Cottagers on the final day of the season.

The Foxes go to Manchester United on Tuesday while they also face Chelsea and Tottenham - after their FA Cup final against the Blues - in their final three top-flight games.

They could suffer late Champions League heartbreak again, with fifth-placed West Ham five points behind with a game in hand, after the Foxes also missed out on the top four on the final day of last season.

Newcastle climb to 13th with 39 points from 35 matches, 12 clear of third-from-bottom Fulham, who have four left to play.

Leicester are third on 63 points, five clear of fifth-placed West Ham United, who have a match in hand.

Real Sociedad win

Madrid: Real Sociedad strengthened its hold on a Europa League spot after topping 10-man Elche 2-0 in the Spanish league.

The Basque Country team opened a four-point gap to sixth-placed Villarreal.