Will you be allowed to play Dream 11, Howzat, My11Circle and other fantasy sports after new government advisory?

Fans of fantasy sports were left in a flux after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued a new advisory.

Crores of fans in India are hooked to fantasy sports apps like Dream 11, Howzat, MyCircle11.

Fantasy sports are prediction games where fans can create their virtual team of real sports players. Points are allotted on the basis of real-time game statistics that are converted into points. The better the real players perform, the more fantasy points one is likely to earn.

But the advisory issued by the government is only regarding the advertisements for online gaming, fantasy sports, etc on all private satellite TV channels.

Fans can still play fantasy games in India. There are no restrictions on fans from subscribing to online apps that provide fantasy sports.

I&B ministry has directed advertisers and broadcasters to ensure that the advertisements are transparent and protect the customers.

It said that Private Satellite TV channels should adhere to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines on advertisements of online gaming which contained specific Do's and Dont's for static/print and audio-visual advertisements of online gaming.

It added that betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements for online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children.

The advisory further stated that advertisements for online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary 3. Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"In light of the above and having regard to the larger public interest involved, the print and electronic media is advised to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms. The online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, are advised not to display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience," read the advisory.

