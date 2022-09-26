'Will return home soon': Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on facing arrest over sexual assault charges

Nepal Cricket Team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane faces rape accusation | File Photo

Sexual assault-accused Nepal cricket team's former captain Sandeep Lamichhane has reiterated he would return to his home country soon as he remains at large while Nepal Police initiates a process to issue an Interpol warrant for his arrest.

Taking to Facebook for the second time since the filing of a case of sexual assault by a minor, the former national cricketer reiterated to return back to Nepal "at an appropriate time." It has been 19 days since an arrest warrant was issued against him by Kathmandu District Court.

Good fortune

"It is my good fortune to be included in the national cricket team at the age of 16. It was not something that could be earned by my little hard work. I have always moved forward with the desire to keep Nepal's name high in the cricket world. I feel proud to make the name of Nepal known through my hard work," he said.

Further adding, Lamichhane claimed "I came to know about the complaint filed against me and the false accusation of rape. This has not only affected and damaged my mental health but physical health as well."

Talking about his mental distress, he stated that he is currently in isolation without mentioning his whereabouts, "All these things affected me mentally on the one hand and, on the other hand, I had to go through physical illness. Therefore, I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time," he said.

However, Lamichhane is not in touch with both the police and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lately. The warrant issued in his name and the complaint against him that became public mentally exhausted him, he has said.

Mentally, physically distress

"I have been mentally and physically affected by the portrayal of a criminal based on false allegations, I have been brought back to normal with the advice of doctors and my health is gradually improving and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend the false complaint against me."

A girl, 17, filed a case alleging Lamichhane for taking her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was sexually assaulted the same night.

Lamicchane has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is, taking 69 and 85 wickets respectively in both formats. He is a spin bowler.

Read Also Nepal court issues arrest warrant for cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane over alleged rape