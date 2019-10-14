Will change medal's colour next time: Manju Rani

Ulan-Ude: Indian boxer Manju Rani, who bagged a silver in the Women's World Boxing Championship, said she will change her medal's colour to gold in the next edition of the tournament.

"Today was my final bout against Russian opponent. It went well and I gave my 100 per cent. I got a silver medal. Next time, I will change my medal's colour from silver to gold," said Rani in a video message.

Rani was forced to settle for a silver medal after the second-seed Ekaterina Paltceva of Russia defeated her by 4-1 in the 48-kg weight category on Sunday.

Sixth-seeded Rani had defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 on Saturday to enter the final. She was the lone Indian to enter the final of the tournament.

