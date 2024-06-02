WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2.

Preview:

West Indies and Papua New Guinea will take on each other in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2.

The Caribbean side is touted considered strong favourites to win the match, given their home advantage. However, Papua New Guinea cannot be taken slightly as they have been one of the most improved teams in T20I in recent times.

West Indies and Papua New Guinea are facing off for the first time in the shortest format of the game.

Up to No.4 in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, West Indies are keen to capitalise on their recent form at the #T20WorldCup 2024 💪



More from skipper Rovman Powell ahead of the #WIvPNG clash today 👉 https://t.co/3OA7rsLgej pic.twitter.com/wrOcipfiop — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2024

Squads:

WI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(WK), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph

PNG: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(WK), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua