 WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

West Indies and Papua New Guinea are facing off for the first time in the shortest format of the game.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2.

Preview:

West Indies and Papua New Guinea will take on each other in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2.

The Caribbean side is touted considered strong favourites to win the match, given their home advantage. However, Papua New Guinea cannot be taken slightly as they have been one of the most improved teams in T20I in recent times.

West Indies and Papua New Guinea are facing off for the first time in the shortest format of the game.

Squads:

WI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(WK), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph

PNG: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(WK), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Rovman Powell-Led West Indies Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First

'Let's Not Spread Negativity Without Hearing Full Story': Nitish Reddy's Clarification After His...

'Let's Not Spread Negativity Without Hearing Full Story': Nitish Reddy's Clarification After His...

T20 WC 2024: Team India Not Happy With 'Soft & Spongy' New York Ground; Rahul Dravid Says Players...

T20 WC 2024: Team India Not Happy With 'Soft & Spongy' New York Ground; Rahul Dravid Says Players...

‘Discussed Too Much Wherever You Go In The World’: Babar Azam On India vs Pakistan Rivalry In...

‘Discussed Too Much Wherever You Go In The World’: Babar Azam On India vs Pakistan Rivalry In...

Photos: KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Marries Shruti Ragunathan After IPL 2024 Triumph

Photos: KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Marries Shruti Ragunathan After IPL 2024 Triumph