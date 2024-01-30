 WI Pace Sensation Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of ILT20 Due To Toe Injury He Sustained In Gabba Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI Pace Sensation Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of ILT20 Due To Toe Injury He Sustained In Gabba Test

WI Pace Sensation Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of ILT20 Due To Toe Injury He Sustained In Gabba Test

Shamar Joseph was scheduled to join his team Dubai Capitals after the Test series but the toe injury has altered his plans.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
article-image

West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the ILT20 due to a toe injury sustained during the Gabba Test against Australia.

Joseph was scheduled to join his team Dubai Capitals after the Test series but the toe injury has altered his plans.

The West Indian will now return home for recovery before setting his sights on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was signed by Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Gus Atkinson.

Joseph picked up the injury on the third day of the Gabba Test when he was hit on his toe by Mitchell Starc yorker. The 24-year-old had a suspected toe fracture but was cleared of it on the fourth day of the Test.

Read Also
PSL 9: West Indies Star Shamar Joseph Joins Peshawar Zalmi For 'Partial' Season
article-image

However, Joseph battled through excruciating pain on the fourth day to deliver a spell that would go down as one of the greatest in Test history.

His remarkable figures of 7 for 68 inspired the West Indies to a historic eight-run win, their first win on Australian soil since 1997.

Following his Gabba heroics, Joseph said he is committed to playing for West Indies even if he gets lucrative deals from T20 leagues.

"I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies. I am not afraid to say this live. There will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there … but I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards me," the pacer was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Read Also
AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: ’Shamar Joseph May Be Saviour In Purest Form Of Cricket’, Says Steve Waugh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Women In Chess Are Taken For Granted By Spectators’: Divya Deshmukh Alleges Sexism At TATA...

‘Women In Chess Are Taken For Granted By Spectators’: Divya Deshmukh Alleges Sexism At TATA...

'It Will Break Barriers, Promote Tennis In Pakistan': Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi On Indian Davis Cup...

'It Will Break Barriers, Promote Tennis In Pakistan': Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi On Indian Davis Cup...

'Home For Next Few Days': Injured Ravindra Jadeja Checks Into NCA For Rehabilitation

'Home For Next Few Days': Injured Ravindra Jadeja Checks Into NCA For Rehabilitation

‘Hopefully One Day He Will Come And See Me’: Shikhar Dhawan On Emotional Insta Posts For Son...

‘Hopefully One Day He Will Come And See Me’: Shikhar Dhawan On Emotional Insta Posts For Son...

WI Pace Sensation Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of ILT20 Due To Toe Injury He Sustained In Gabba Test

WI Pace Sensation Shamar Joseph Ruled Out Of ILT20 Due To Toe Injury He Sustained In Gabba Test