PSL 9: West Indies Star Shamar Joseph Joins Peshawar Zalmi For 'Partial' Season

On the back of his heroics for the West Indies by winning a Test match in Australia after 27 years, pace bowler Shamar Joseph has landed a deal with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. The 24-year-old will ply his trade for Peshawar Zalmi in the forthcoming edition, beginning on February 17th, replacing England's Gus Atkinson.

Joseph grabbed the headlines massively after leading the Caribbeans to a shocking victory over Australia in Brisbane to level the two-match series. The Guyanese snared a fifer on debut against Australia at the Adelaide Oval and followed it up with a seven-wicket haul at the Gabba to help the tourists defend 216.

Off the back of his heroics, rising star ⭐ Shamar Joseph joins the fray for HBL PSL 9 🎊#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/DZhTqVwRgg — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 29, 2024

Atkinson is part of the Test squad playing the ongoing series in India and is likely to play at least one match. With England having their other seamers as Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and James Anderson, the 26-year-old is likely to debut at some stage of the series.

"I must give a shout-out to the doctor" - Shamar Joseph

Following the Brisbane Test, Joseph revealed that he was struggling to make it to the ground due to the toe injury and credited his doctor for making him match ready.

"I wasn't even coming out to the ground this morning to be fair. I must give a shout-out to the doctor. He is an amazing doctor to me. He told me to come to the ground for a reason, even if it's just to support the guys. But I came and he did something to my toe. I don't know what he did but something worked. So I just had that time to go out there and bowl and bring this game home for my team.

Despite the toe injury sustained on day 3 while batting, Joseph bowled at full tilt to lead the tourists to a famous win.