WI all-rounder Dwayne Bravo becomes first cricketer to take 600 wickets in T20s

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
Dwayne Bravo | Photo by ANI

West Indies star cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who is currently playing Northern Superchargers in the Hundred, added another record to his name by becoming the first player in T20 cricket history to take 600 wickets.

The Bravo achieved the feat while playing against Oval Invincibles in the Men's Hundred 2022 on August 11.

Bravo dismissed Sam Curran to snap his 600th wicket

The CSK all-rounder is followed by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan with a total of 466 wickets from 339 matches.

Bravo made his debut against New Zealand in Auckland on February 16, 2006. He has taken 78 wickets in 91 matches for West Indies, and the rest of the 522 wickets came when he represented various other sides in domestic and franchise cricket leagues around the world.

