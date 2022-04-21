Watch Video: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard plants a kiss on Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo during IPL 2022 match

Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder had a special gesture for his friend and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, April 21.

Pollard, who announced his retirement from the international cricket, had fans and pundits smiling when the former West Indian captain kissed his Caribbean teammate Bravo during the match.

The gesture came in the 14th over when Pollard played out a slower delivery from Bravo to which the latter picked up the ball and threw it back at the former. The MI all-rounder then tried to hook the ball away and then walked down and kissed Bravo on his head.

In a 15-year-long illustrious career, Pollard represented West Indies in 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is, amassing 4275 runs across formats and picking 97 wickets. Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:31 PM IST