Watch Video: Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo does Pushpa signature step to celebrate Mumbai Indians wicket in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Dwayne Bravo had the fans at the DY Patil Stadium cheering for him after he treated them with a special celebration.

The West Indian all-rounder entertained the crowd by doing the hook step from the song Srivalli from the Allu Arjun starrer Telegu movie, Pushpa. The celebration came when he bagged the wicket of MI debutant Hrithik Shokeen for 25.

Earlier, Bravo grooved to his new song album Number One during an IPL 2022 match.

Bravo recently released his new song Number One written by him and Colin Wedderburn, the song is produced by Black Shadow music.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:00 PM IST