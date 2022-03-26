Watch video: Chennai Super Kings’ Dj Bravo celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicket by performing hook step of his new song 'Number One'

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo performed the hook step of his new song ‘Number One’ after claiming the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman Venkatesh Iyer during their IPL 2022 opener at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Bravo had Iyer caught by MS Dhoni for 16 and then began dancing to the delight of his fans.

The West Indies all-rounder on Friday released his new song ‘Number One’.

Written by Bravo and Colin Wedderburn, the song is produced by Black Shadow music. The ace cricketer has a signature step in the song which might become a rage soon like his previous songs.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:35 PM IST