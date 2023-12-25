'Why The Double Standards??': Tabraiz Shamsi Questions ICC Over Ban On Usman Khawaja's Shoes

Tabraiz Shamsi and Usman Khawaja | Credits: Twitter

South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has become the latest to fall in line to show his support for Australian opener Usman Khawaja in his ongoing clash with International Cricket Council (ICC).

On Sunday, Khawaja was banned from taking field with Dove logo on his shoes after ICC rejected his application to show his latest gesture towards victims of Palestine.

Usman Khawaja has been at loggerheads with ICC since the world's cricket governing body debarred the Australian batter to wear 'All Lives Are Equal' shoes for the 1st Test against Pakistan. However, the 37-year-old wore a black armband during the Perth Test, following which he was reprimanded by ICC.

Tabraiz Shamsi took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and slammed ICC for mistreating Khawaja, while questioning their double standards.

"I would like the @ICC to explain what exactly has @Uz_Khawaja done wrong?? Why the double standards?? #AllLivesAreEqual #FreedomIsAHumanRight"

Usman Khawaja and ICC clash has been dominating headlines in cricket circle since the beginning of the Perth Test. As soon as Khawaja spotted wearing 'All Lives Are Matter' shoes ahead of the Test series opener against Pakistan, things have become worse between him and ICC.

Earlier, former West Indies fast bowling legend Michael Holding called out ICC's hypocrisy for allowing 'take a knee' gesture for Black Lives Matter while supporting Khawaja's humanitarian gesture.

Khawaja takes a dig at ICC

Being disappointment by ICC rejecting his application for latest gesture, Usman Khawaja took a brutal dig at the world's cricket governing body by calling out their 'double standards' and 'inconsistency' in adhering to their rules and regulations.

The Australian opener shared a video on his Instagram handle and captioned, ""Merry Christmas everybody. Sometimes you just gotta laugh. Cya at Boxing Day! #inconsistent #doublestandards.”

Through the video, Usman Khawaja was trying to show the lack of action by ICC against his Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne, West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, and South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj for displaying their religious symbols/messages on their bats during the ICC matches.