Who is Raghu Raghavendra? Team India's Throwdown Specialist Goes Viral For Motivational Speech During Asia Cup 2025

Image: BCCI

A prominent figure in Indian cricket circles, Raghu is a throwdown specialist who helps train the team's hitters. He is currently the talk of the town after his a three day old video of his inspirational speech went viral on social media. Raghu in speech during Team India's medal presentation ceremony inside the dressing room after win over Pakistan on September 22nd said that no one is flawless for the game, he is heard in the video discussing the value of simplicity in one's career path.

He said, “Talent is god. Be humble. Fame is man. Given, be thankful. Concentration is self-given. Be very careful. Motivation is temporary. Discipline is permanent. Nobody is perfect in this game. You have to keep learn and moving forward. All fame reaches. God is great.”

The video of the speech has gone viral on social media with cricketers and fans also showering their praise towards Raghu. Below are the reactions

Who is Raghu Raghavendra?

Raghavendra hails from Kumta in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Despite his father’s disapproval he continued w his cricket passion and appeared for the trials at Hubli for the Karnataka State Cricket Association( KSCA).

He had no place to stay in Hubli and without any support from his family, spent his days in a bus stand, Hanuman temple and ultimately a graveyard. His resilience paid off when he took 4 wickets in a game for the Dharwad Zone Team and he became a recognised bowler in the region and also got accommodation from the KSCA.

A hand injury ended his short-lived bowling career He later coached the Karnataka Ranji team, working for KSCA without a salary. He joined BCCI in 2008 and by 2011 had become Team India’s throwdown specialist, a position he holds to date.