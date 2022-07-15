Who is Minal Modi? All you need to know about Lalit Modi’s first wife before his relationship with Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi's former wife, Minal |

Lalit Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently sent social media into overdrive after he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Before his relationship with Sushmita, Modi had been married to Minal Modi. both tied the knot in 1991 and remained together till 2018.

Minal was the daughter of Nigeria-based Sindhi Hindu businessman, Pesu Aswani. She was married to another Sindhi businessman, Jack Sagrani before her relationship with Modi.

Opposition to relationship

Soon after her divorce, Modi started courting Minal. Her family opposed the relationship, as she was nine years elder than the businessman.

Minal and Lalit shifted to Mumbai and had two children in their marriage—son Ruchir and daughter Aliya.

Minal also has a daughter—Karima Sagrani—from her first marriage.

In 2018, Minal passed away aged 64 after battling cancer for several years.

Lalit, who was accused of financial irregularities and misconduct and absconded to London, surprised everyone on July 14 when he posted several of his pictures with Sushmita from their holidays and social gatherings claiming that the two are dating.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families—not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47—a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by god's grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together (sic)," he had posted on his social handles.

Sushmita Sen clarifies

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen, in a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, said she is not married and unconditionally surrounded by love.

The "Aarya" star took no names in her post in which she shared a photograph with her daughters—Renee and Alisah.

"I'm in a happy place! Not married… no rings… and unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given… Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always... And for those who don't... it's #NOYB anyway. I love you guys!" Sen, 46, wrote.

Read Also When IPL founder Lalit Modi employed fugitive Vijay Mallya's daughter as his personal assistant