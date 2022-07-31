Who is Jeremy Lalrinnunga? All you need to know about the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal-winning weightlifter

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won gold in the 67kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 is an Indian weightlifter from Aizawl, Mizoram.

Lalrinnuga created a game record with a lift of 140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk.

The 19-year-old lifter represented India in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

He won the gold medal in the boys 62kg category weightlifting with a lift of 274 kg (124 kg in snatch and 150 kg in clean and jerk).

Lalrinnuga won the silver medal in Asian weightlifting championship. At the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, Lalrinnunga finished at 21st rank at the men's 67kg event.

Lalrinnuga comes from a sporting family as his father was a boxer at the national level and was a junior national champion.