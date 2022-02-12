Who is Jake Lush McCrum? All you need to know about the 'white guy' on Rajasthan Royals' table at IPL Mega Auctions 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals promoted their Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum to the role of Chief Executive Officer in July 2021.

McCrum has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since 2018.

Lush McCrum will focus on ‘building a world-class management team to execute the expansive vision that he and the board have set out’, RR officials said.

According to the franchise, the vision has a core aim of ‘transforming society through cricket, and cricket through innovation’.

McCrum has been one of the central figures in the franchise's growth and participation in the IPL. He will be now overseeing the entire cricket process of the franchise.

IPL 2022 Mega Auctions marks his first sitting at the table as the CEO of the francise.

Twitter users react to McCrum's presence at Rajasthan Royals' table in IPL Mega Auctions 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST