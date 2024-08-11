Who is Claudia Mancinelli? Beautiful Italian Gymnastics Coach Sets Eyeballs Rolling in Viral Video

Italian Rhythmic Gymnastics Coach Claudia Mancinelli has now become the ‘Queen’ of social media after a video of her straight face reaction during the Gymnastics event at the Paris Olympics went viral. The viral video has been seen over 22.5 million times.

During the all-around final, the initial score of the judges jeopardized Italian gymnast Raffaeli's chances of earning. Mancinelli ensured that her hardwork did not go down the drain and without any hesitation approached the judges.

She demanded a score correction and insisted the judges to revisit their score. She challenged their decision with a confidence that left no room for doubt. The video of Mancinelli’s angry walk back to her bench after defending her athlete quickly went viral.

Who is Claudia Mancinelli?

Mancinelli was born in small town of Fabriano. Having taken to gymnastics at very young age, she trained under the guidance of Kristina Ghiurova and Mirna Baldoni in her hometown eventually helping her club rise from Serie B to Serie A1.

She suddenly decided to leave the sport and decided to pursue her career in acting. According to IMDB, she appeared in four films and was most known for her roles in the films Unique Brothers (2014), The Tourist (2010), and Nine (2009).

Here’s how Claudia Mancinelli Helped Italy Win the Olympic Bronze

Mancinelli, took the reins of Italy’s rhythmic gymnastics team just ten months before the Paris Olympics renowned Julieta Cantaluppi stepped down from the position due to personal reasons. Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri, the young stars of Italian rhythmic gymnastics were becoming one of the brightest talents under Cantaluppi but the sudden departure left them shocked.

Enter Mancinelli who rose to the challenge of preparing the young gymnast for such a major event. She forged a strong trust and mutual respect with the athletes. Under her guidance, Raffaeli ultimately secured a historic bronze medal in the individual all-around competition. It was Italy’s first-ever individual medal in rhythmic gymnastics.