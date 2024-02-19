 Who Is Anmol Kharb? 17-year-old Who Led India Women To First Gold Medal At Badminton Asian Team Championships
Anmol Kharb was one of the instrumental players in India women's successful campaign at the Asian Team Badminton Championship.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Anmol Kharb | Credits: Twitter

Indian women's team scripted history as they clinched theirmaiden gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Team Badminton Championships 2024 on Sunday, January 18. India defeated Thailand with a scoreline of 3-2 in the Final of the tournament.

India women had an impressive run throughout the tournament, defeating China, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand. PV Sindhu and the doubles pair of  Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand gave India an early lead before China levelled the score 2-2 to move the match into decider.

In the decider, the 17-year-old stunned everyone with her dominating performance against Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the third singles that helped clinched India clinched historic gold medal. The young prodigy is none other than Anmol Kharb.

She was one of the instrumental players in India women's successful campaign at Asian Team Badminton Championship. Interestingly, the recently concluded tournament was Anmol's first major international outing of her career. Nonetheless, Anmol Kharb displayed her exceptional skills throughout the tournament.

Who is Anmol Kharb?

Anmol Kharb hails from Faridabad in Uttar Pradesh and started playing badminton at the age of six. Anmol was in 2007, a year after young Saina Nehwal clinched her first U19 national title.

She picked interest in badminton after getting inspired by her brother Hardik and veteran Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal. Anmol tried her hands at badminton while studying at Dayanand Public School in Faridabad.

Anmol Kharb was shifting his training from Faridabad to Noida, where she joined at Sunrise Shuttlers Academy. Her mother, Rajbala Kharb has been every supportive in Anmol's badminton journey. Anmol Kharb was taken under the wings of coach Kusumm Singh at the academy in Noida.

