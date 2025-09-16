Who is Anandkumar Velkumar? All You Need To Know About The 22-year-old Speed Skater Who Won Gold At Speed Skating World Championships

Image: Anandkumar Velkumar/Instagram

Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar became an overnight sensation after making history at the Speed Skating World Championships. The 22-year-old on Tuesday, September 15 got India its first-ever gold as he powered to victory in the senior men’s 1000 m sprint with a timing of 1:24.924, becoming India’s first world champion in the sport. The latest triumph comes days after he had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, China

Who is Anandkumar Velkumar?

Velkumar hails from Tamil Nadu and became the first-ever Indian to win a medal at any Skating World Championship, with a Silver Medal at the 2021 Junior World Championship.

Before winning a gold and bronze at the World Championships, Velkumar had made his name, earning a bronze in the 1000m sprint at the World Games in Chengdu, which was also India's first medal in roller sports at the Games.

PM Modi, Kiran Rijiju congratulates Anandkumar Velkumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anandkumar Velkumar for his stellar achievement. Taking to X he wrote, “Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019-21, hailed Anandkumar for his historic triumph on X, posting, “What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!”

The Speed Skating World Championships which started in Beidaihe on September 13 will continue until September 21.