IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Dubai Braces For Round 2 Of High-Octane Clash

Aside from the on-field action, the lens will strongly be on whether Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha will shake hands. Plenty of stories and speculations have dominated since the aftermath of the Group stage clash.

The big question for India will be whether Axar Patel will play following his head injury occurred while fielding during the game against Oman. The Men in Blue don't have a like-for-like replacement for Axar either. For Pakistan, there have been reports of changes in the batting order, with pacer Haris Rauf also set to be included in the line-up.

Fans have started arriving for the big clash.

Team India and Pakistan are gearing up to go again as the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2025 looms large upon the fans. It was only last Sunday that India comprehensively beat their arch-rivals and plenty of drama unfolded from the Pakistani camp, not least regarding their shambolic performance but over how Suryakumar Yadav and co. refused to shake hands with them.

India are coming off a nervy 21-run stand but they will be confident ahead of the game against Pakistan after all their batters spent some time in the middle. The Men in Blue will also have their gun bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy returning to the fold after being rested for the game against Oman. Hence, they will field their best eleven against the Men in Green.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had something to cheer about after defeating the UAE by 41 runs to reach the Super 4. However, their batting once again collapsed against the UAE and needed another cameo from Shaheen Shah Afridi to reach a match-winning score of 146/9. However, there are no room for lapses against Team India, who will grab the match by the scruff of the neck even in case of a small window.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squads

India sqaud: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.