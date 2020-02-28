Who are LASK? All you need to know about Manchester United's new Round of 16 Europa League opponent

That season, they managed to defeat Lillestrom SK in the second qualifying round but were later knocked out by Besiktas in the third round. This defeat did not stop them as they managed to qualify for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season.

Unfortunately, they couldn't go far in the Champions League as they were knocked out by Club Brugge. They were now in the Europa League, where they impressed everyone by coming first in a tough group consisting of Sporting CP, PS Eindhoven and Rosenborg. They then managed to dump out AZ Alkmaar in the Round of 32 and are now drawn with England's legendary club, Manchester United.

LASK are on a terrific run at the moment, having lost just three matches since the start of September 2019 and remain unbeaten in their last five matches.

Will they be able to grind out a good result against the Red Devils? Who knows? But one thing's for sure, it will be a good David vs Goliath show on the cards when both clubs face each other on March 12. Coincidentally, this is the first time that LASK will face an English club in their 111-year history.

Here are all the draws for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.