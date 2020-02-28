Watch: Odion Ighalo pays tribute to late sister after scoring first goal in Manchester United jersey

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, who arrived at United in January's transfer window, was involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two. Scott McTominay scored just before half-time after being in United's starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day, while Brazil's Fred bagged himself a brace in the last 11 minutes of the game.

The 5-0 European victory for United comes for the first time after 2013 when the Red Devils wrecked Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the Champions League group stages.

While United's next opponents for the Round-of-16 tie will be revealed after the European league draw on Friday, the club is fighting hard with Chelsea for a position in the top four and will against Everton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday, March 1.