Watch: Odion Ighalo pays tribute to late sister after scoring first goal in Manchester United jersey

In the second leg of last-32 tie, Manchester United crushed Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to book their place in the Round-of-16. Winning 6-1 on aggregate, it was the new signings who shone in the game.
While Odion Ighalo accounted his first goal for the club, the Nigerian striker's celebration grabbed everyone's attention as it was a tribute to his late sister.
"First i want to thank God, this was a good fight and performance from the team. We are very happy to go through to the next round," Ighalo said in the post-match interview.
Ighalo became the first ever Nigerian striker to score a competitive goal for Manchester United. When asked about his goal, Ighalo said, "Feels great, this is what i had longed for. It is a dream come true for me, I'm going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life."
Watch Ighalo's goal against Brugge here:
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, who arrived at United in January's transfer window, was involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two. Scott McTominay scored just before half-time after being in United's starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day, while Brazil's Fred bagged himself a brace in the last 11 minutes of the game.
The 5-0 European victory for United comes for the first time after 2013 when the Red Devils wrecked Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the Champions League group stages.
While United's next opponents for the Round-of-16 tie will be revealed after the European league draw on Friday, the club is fighting hard with Chelsea for a position in the top four and will against Everton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday, March 1.
