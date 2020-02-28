'Onwards and Upwards': Fans hail Manchester United after 5-0 victory against Club Brugge in Europa League

In the second leg of last-32 tie, Manchester United crushed Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to book their place in the Round-of-16. Winning 6-1 on aggregate, it was the new signings who shone in the game.
Fernandes won the Man-of-the-Match award after a brilliant performance and now has two goals to his name in the United jersey. That also shows just why United were hell-bent on signing the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting who is now providing United with escellent attacking depth.
Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo accounted his first goal for the club.
After this victory, fans were all praise for the club, especially the Nigerian striker Ighalo who is believed to have great potential. "Good win @ManUtd Good to see Igahlo scoring as well! Onwards & upwards," a user tweeted.
The 5-0 European victory for United comes for the first time after 2013 when the Red Devils wrecked Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the Champions League group stages.
While United's next opponents for the Round-of-16 tie will be revealed after the European league draw on Friday, the club is fighting hard with Chelsea for a position in the top four and will against Everton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday, March 1.
