'Onwards and Upwards': Fans hail Manchester United after 5-0 victory against Club Brugge in Europa League

In the second leg of last-32 tie, Manchester United crushed Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to book their place in the Round-of-16. Winning 6-1 on aggregate, it was the new signings who shone in the game.

Fernandes won the Man-of-the-Match award after a brilliant performance and now has two goals to his name in the United jersey. That also shows just why United were hell-bent on signing the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting who is now providing United with escellent attacking depth.

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo accounted his first goal for the club.

After this victory, fans were all praise for the club, especially the Nigerian striker Ighalo who is believed to have great potential. "Good win @ManUtd Good to see Igahlo scoring as well! Onwards & upwards," a user tweeted.