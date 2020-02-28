Europa League: Manchester United thrash Club Brugge 5-0 - Watch highlights

In the second leg of last-32 tie, Manchester United crushed Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to book their place in the Round-of-16. Winning 6-1 on aggregate, it was the new signings who shone in the game.

Bruno Fernandes, who arrived at United in January's transfer window, was involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two. Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo accounted his first goal for the club.

Scott McTominay scored just before half-time after being in United's starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day, while Brazil's Fred bagged himself a brace in the last 11 minutes of the game.

In the first-leg United's Anthony Martial struck a crucial away goal 1-1 draw Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.