Europa League: Manchester United thrash Club Brugge 5-0 - Watch highlights

In the second leg of last-32 tie, Manchester United crushed Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to book their place in the Round-of-16. Winning 6-1 on aggregate, it was the new signings who shone in the game.
Bruno Fernandes, who arrived at United in January's transfer window, was involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two. Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo accounted his first goal for the club.
Scott McTominay scored just before half-time after being in United's starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day, while Brazil's Fred bagged himself a brace in the last 11 minutes of the game.
In the first-leg United's Anthony Martial struck a crucial away goal 1-1 draw Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.
Fernandes won the Man-of-the-Match award after a brilliant performance and now has two goals to his name in the United jersey. That also shows just why United were hell-bent on signing the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting who is now providing United with excellent attacking depth.
Manager Ole Solskjaer was all praise for the new signings, especially for the 30-year-old Nigerian striker. "As a fellow striker myself, I know how important that first goal is. He has been close a couple of times, you can see he sniffs goals, he wants to be there where it sometimes hurts but with that goal as well, he is sharp in his head," said Ole.
"As the ball is played over to Juan, he spins and is on the six-yard line when Juan puts it there. That's a natural striker."
The 5-0 European victory for United comes for the first time after 2013 when the Red Devils wrecked Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the Champions League group stages.
Watch the hightlights of the match below:
While United's next opponents for the Round-of-16 tie will be revealed after the European league draw on Friday, the club is fighting hard with Chelsea for a position in the top four and will against Everton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday, March 1.
