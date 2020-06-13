When Yuvraj Singh explained to Marcus Rashford why Kevin Pietersen was pissed

However, Singh had an epic reply in store for the Chelsea fan. "If you did not have any interest u would not be commenting! Don’t worry will surely talk about how many times we beat Chelsea in the last season," he said.

Coming back to the interaction session with Rashford, Singh decided to explain why Pietersen was 'pissed'.

"Kevin Pietersen is an English batsman. He actually came from South Africa to play for England," Singh said.

"He is obviously a Chelsea fan and when I was talking to you, he said 'I'm not interested in this chat' so I said to him that 'if you're not interested in this chat you wouldn't be commenting on it'.

"He is definitely angry about the times United have beaten Chelsea in the last season, and if he is watching right now, I would definitely talk about that free kick you scored against Chelsea."

Watch Rashford's stunning free-kick below: