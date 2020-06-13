When Yuvraj Singh explained to Marcus Rashford why Kevin Pietersen was pissed

In a live interaction session with ace Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, India's cricket legend Yuvraj Singh explained why England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was 'pissed'.
Singh, on Friday took to his Instagram to announce the live interaction session with Rashford.
Commenting on the post, Pietersen wrote: "No interest mate. A Chelsea player and I’d be all over it!"
However, Singh had an epic reply in store for the Chelsea fan. "If you did not have any interest u would not be commenting! Don’t worry will surely talk about how many times we beat Chelsea in the last season," he said.
Coming back to the interaction session with Rashford, Singh decided to explain why Pietersen was 'pissed'.
"Kevin Pietersen is an English batsman. He actually came from South Africa to play for England," Singh said.
"He is obviously a Chelsea fan and when I was talking to you, he said 'I'm not interested in this chat' so I said to him that 'if you're not interested in this chat you wouldn't be commenting on it'.
"He is definitely angry about the times United have beaten Chelsea in the last season, and if he is watching right now, I would definitely talk about that free kick you scored against Chelsea."
Watch Rashford's stunning free-kick below:
"I think that was a serious distance," Singh said, adding that it was one of the best free-kicks he has ever witnessed in football.
Meanwhile, the Premier League is set to return on June 17 after a break of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic which put the entire sporting world on hold.
But as things have begun to cool down, football is slowly returning back to its normal state with many leagues now resumed.
Man United currently sit at the fifth spot in the Premier League table, three points below Chelsea. Their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 is an important fixture, as they look forward to make it to the top four spot in order to qualify for the Champions League, which is what they 'really want'.
Before the league's suspension, Man United quickly rose through the ranks as they went 11 games unbeaten under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Two important signings, Fernandes from Sporting and Ighalo from China's Shanghai Shenua, helped the Red Devils in bringing back their form.
While Rashford and World Cup winner Paul Pogba were earlier absent due to severe injuries, they are set to return for the club. That means, United will prove to be a massive threat for the opposition defence with the likes of Rashford, Fernandes, Anthony Martial, James, Mason Greenwood and Pogba. Brazilian midfielder Fred has also got his quality form back with good control in the midfield.
Earlier this week, a super-secret 11-a-side friendly game between Manchester United players took place at Old Trafford.
Rashford was on the scoring end as the Englishman bagged a brace for himself in the training friendly.
