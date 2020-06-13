When Arsenal fans thought Yuvraj Singh had put on a lot of weight

In a live interaction session with ace Manchester United striker, India's cricket legend Yuvraj Singh recalled the time when Indian Arsenal fans thought he had put on a lot of weight.

Singh, a Manchester United fan had visited the Emirates stadium to watch the clash between his favourite club and Arsenal at the Emirates in 2012.

"I am sure Marcus will really enjoy this story," Singh said during their live interaction session.

Manchester United clinched a victory at the Emirates, thanks to a late Danny Welbeck goal that put the Red Devils in the lead.

Singh, along with his friend had worn Man United scarves to watch the game. "We were wearing United scarves and obviously we couldn't sit with the Arsenal fans," Singh recalled.

"By the time we were coming out, the Arsenal fans were really angry. And, we decided to put the scarves inside our jackets.

"My friend was really fat so I put his scarf inside my jacket as well. So, I had two scarves inside my jacket.

Singh then encountered some Indian Arsenal fans who were fuming due to the loss. One of the fans recognised the cricketer and said, "I hope you are supporting Arsenal," Singh recalled adding that he just kept a straight face in response.

"He's like 'No problem mate, you know you put on a lot of weight' and I just didn't say anything and came back home safe," Yuvraj recalled adding that he didn't want to get in trouble.