When Arsenal fans thought Yuvraj Singh had put on a lot of weight

In a live interaction session with ace Manchester United striker, India's cricket legend Yuvraj Singh recalled the time when Indian Arsenal fans thought he had put on a lot of weight.
Singh, a Manchester United fan had visited the Emirates stadium to watch the clash between his favourite club and Arsenal at the Emirates in 2012.
"I am sure Marcus will really enjoy this story," Singh said during their live interaction session.
Manchester United clinched a victory at the Emirates, thanks to a late Danny Welbeck goal that put the Red Devils in the lead.
Singh, along with his friend had worn Man United scarves to watch the game. "We were wearing United scarves and obviously we couldn't sit with the Arsenal fans," Singh recalled.
"By the time we were coming out, the Arsenal fans were really angry. And, we decided to put the scarves inside our jackets.
"My friend was really fat so I put his scarf inside my jacket as well. So, I had two scarves inside my jacket.
Singh then encountered some Indian Arsenal fans who were fuming due to the loss. One of the fans recognised the cricketer and said, "I hope you are supporting Arsenal," Singh recalled adding that he just kept a straight face in response.
"He's like 'No problem mate, you know you put on a lot of weight' and I just didn't say anything and came back home safe," Yuvraj recalled adding that he didn't want to get in trouble.
Meanwhile, the Premier League is set to return on June 17 after a break of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic which put the entire sporting world on hold.
But as things have begun to cool down, football is slowly returning back to its normal state with many leagues now resumed.
Man United currently sit at the fifth spot in the Premier League table, three points below Chelsea. Their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 is an important fixture, as they look forward to make it to the top four spot in order to qualify for the Champions League, which is what they 'really want'.
Before the league's suspension, Man United quickly rose through the ranks as they went 11 games unbeaten under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Two important signings, Fernandes from Sporting and Ighalo from China's Shanghai Shenua, helped the Red Devils in bringing back their form.
While Rashford and World Cup winner Paul Pogba were earlier absent due to severe injuries, they are set to return for the club. That means, United will prove to be a massive threat for the opposition defence with the likes of Rashford, Fernandes, Anthony Martial, James, Mason Greenwood and Pogba. Brazilian midfielder Fred has also got his quality form back with good control in the midfield.
Earlier this week, a super-secret 11-a-side friendly game between Manchester United players took place at Old Trafford.
Rashford was on the scoring end as the Englishman bagged a brace for himself in the training friendly.
