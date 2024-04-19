'When MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat': Quinton de Kock's Wife Shares Decibel Level Status Amid LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Quinton de Kock's wife shared an instagram story. | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opening batter Quinton de Kock's wife shared an Instagram story about how the decibel levels surged significantly when MS Dhoni walked out to bat on Friday at the Ekana International Stadium. Sasha de Kock took to her social media account as her watch identified that the decibel levels surged to 95.

With the keeper-batter likely playing his final IPL edition, fans don't cease to miss opportunity to watch him bat. The 42-year-old sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy during the clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni hammered three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over to lead their side to a match-winning total of 206.

MS Dhoni stars with another cameo to lift the Chennai Super Kings to a competitive total:

The 42-year-old crafted a cameo of 28 from 9 deliveries with 3 fours and 2 sixes as the Yellow Army reached 176-6 in their stipulated 20 overs. The right-hander carted Yash Thakur for 19 runs in the final over and shared an unbroken 35-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja held the innings together with an unbeaten 57 after being promoted to No.4.

Moeen Ali, who replaced Daryl Mitchell in the playing XI, also chipped in with a critical 30 off 20 deliveries. Krunal Pandya finished as the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 3-0-16-2.