 'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin Naqvi Amid Explosive Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin Naqvi Amid Explosive Allegations

'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin Naqvi Amid Explosive Allegations

Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has shared emotional WhatsApp chats and appealed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for intervention. Her posts follow Wasim’s second marriage announcement. Ashfaq claims that during her pregnancy she sought his support, but he allegedly threatened legal action, describing the exchanges as evidence of mistreatment and neglect.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a dramatic off-field controversy, former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has shared emotional WhatsApp messages reportedly exchanged with the cricketer and appealed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for intervention.

Ashfaq’s social media posts come amid a heated dispute following Wasim’s announcement of his second marriage just months after their divorce. In screenshots she shared, Ashfaq appears to plead with Wasim during her pregnancy, urging him to support their family, but alleges he threatened legal action instead. She has framed these exchanges as part of a broader pattern of mistreatment, saying they reflect her pain and the neglect she endured.

In her public appeal, Ashfaq urged Mohsin Naqvi, also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, to look into her claims and ensure justice. The controversy has intensified since she accused Wasim of forcing an abortion in December 2023, labelling him a “murderer” and calling for accountability from both authorities and Wasim’s PSL franchise, Islamabad United.

As of now, no formal legal proceedings have been announced, and the Pakistan Cricket Board has not publicly commented on Ashfaq’s appeal.

FPJ Shorts
'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin Naqvi Amid Explosive Allegations
'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin Naqvi Amid Explosive Allegations
'Energy & Ambition Across India Are Incredible': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says India Has Key Role In AI
'Energy & Ambition Across India Are Incredible': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says India Has Key Role In AI
Who Was Gopal Krishna Gokhale? Know More About Late Social Reformer & Activist
Who Was Gopal Krishna Gokhale? Know More About Late Social Reformer & Activist
Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red After Early Surge, Services & Consumer Stocks Drag
Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red After Early Surge, Services & Consumer Stocks Drag

'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after his ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, made serious allegations on social media following news of his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja. The dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, when Ashfaq shared an emotional post on her official Instagram account.

In her statement, Sannia alleged that during their six-year marriage, Imad treated her poorly. The post included a shocking claim regarding an abortion in December 2023, writing, “In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.”

Ashfaq further accused the left-handed all-rounder of infidelity and criticized Islamabad United, the Pakistan Super League team he represents, for supporting him despite her allegations. She wrote, “He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.”

The situation continues to attract public attention, blending personal turmoil with broader discussions about accountability and support for families behind public figures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin...
'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin...
NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica...
Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica...
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of...
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...