'When I Was Pregnant...': Imad Wasim's Ex-Wife Allegedly Leaks 'WhatsApp Chats', Appeals To Mohsin Naqvi Amid Explosive Allegations

In a dramatic off-field controversy, former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has shared emotional WhatsApp messages reportedly exchanged with the cricketer and appealed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for intervention.

Ashfaq’s social media posts come amid a heated dispute following Wasim’s announcement of his second marriage just months after their divorce. In screenshots she shared, Ashfaq appears to plead with Wasim during her pregnancy, urging him to support their family, but alleges he threatened legal action instead. She has framed these exchanges as part of a broader pattern of mistreatment, saying they reflect her pain and the neglect she endured.

In her public appeal, Ashfaq urged Mohsin Naqvi, also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, to look into her claims and ensure justice. The controversy has intensified since she accused Wasim of forcing an abortion in December 2023, labelling him a “murderer” and calling for accountability from both authorities and Wasim’s PSL franchise, Islamabad United.

As of now, no formal legal proceedings have been announced, and the Pakistan Cricket Board has not publicly commented on Ashfaq’s appeal.

