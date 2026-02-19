 Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts After Carrying Teammates' Bats & Gloves During IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
During India’s T20 World Cup 2026 group match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, Mohammed Siraj drew attention for carrying teammates’ bats and gloves despite not being in the playing XI. His supportive gesture off the field highlighted strong team spirit and camaraderie within the Indian camp, earning praise from fans and commentators alike.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Image: Cricket_live247/X

In India’s final ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was seen taking on an unusual task off the field, helping to carry cricket equipment for his teammates. While this was not part of the official play, Siraj’s involvement in assisting others drew attention from fans and commentators alike.

Siraj was spotted helping carry bats, gloves and other gear to and from the dressing rooms and field, a supportive gesture that showcased his team spirit and camaraderie within the Indian camp. Although not involved in India’s playing XI for this match, his presence and willingness to assist highlighted the unselfish culture within the squad.

India won the match by 17 runs, finishing their group campaign on a high note as they prepared for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. While Siraj did not take the field in this game, his visible support for his teammates off it resonated with fans and underscored the unity and collective effort behind the team’s success.

All Is Well! Suryakumar Yadav & Kuldeep Yadav Recreate Viral Tense Moment Ahead Of IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match; Video

In the aftermath of India’s commanding victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a moment between teammates went viral, stirring social‑media chatter about tension within the Indian camp. During the match in Colombo, Suryakumar Yadav was seen scolding spinner Kuldeep Yadav after he dropped a catch near the boundary, a lapse that briefly drew frustration from both Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya as cameras captured the heated interaction.

What could have lingered as a sour note quickly turned into a light‑hearted moment. The next day, as the Indian team arrived in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar and Kuldeep posted a humorous video recreating the tense exchange. In the clip, they mimicked their earlier reactions in exaggerated fashion before breaking into laughter, sending a clear message that all was well between them. Suryakumar captioned the reel with the playful phrase “Gussa chodh do bhai” (“Let go of the anger, brother”), which amplified the fun.

The re‑creation didn’t stop there. Both stars were later seen jokingly acting out similar gestures again in another light‑hearted moment, reinforcing the camaraderie within the squad as they continue their World Cup campaign. Fans have enjoyed the humorous twist on what was initially interpreted as a moment of frustration, highlighting the team’s unity and good spirits despite the pressure of high‑stakes competition.

India’s emphatic win over Pakistan not only ensured their progress to the Super 8 stage but also offered moments of drama, emotion and ultimately, laughter, showcasing both the intensity and personality that come with the sport’s biggest rivalry.

