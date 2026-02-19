 Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash

Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League Clash

A viral video showed a spectator allegedly making monkey noises and racist gestures at Vinicius, sparking widespread outrage online. Throughout the match, Benfica fans jeered him whenever he touched the ball and threw bottles onto the pitch, with one hitting him before a corner kick. Stadium announcements were made as officials responded to the escalating crowd misconduct.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: a_derll?X

In a UEFA Champions League first-leg clash between Real Madrid and SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026, a deeply troubling incident unfolded that has reignited the global debate over racism in football. The match, ultimately won 1-0 by Real Madrid, became overshadowed not by the winning goal but by accusations of racial abuse and disturbing fan behaviour.

Vinicius Junior was at the centre of the controversy. Shortly after scoring a superb curling goal, television cameras captured him speaking urgently with referee Francois Letexier, reporting that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist slur at him. Vinicius claimed that Prestianni repeatedly called him a “monkey” while covering his mouth, a gesture suggesting he knew what he was saying was offensive. This prompted the referee to halt the game and activate UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, pausing play for nearly ten minutes.

Though there is no clear audio proving the exact words, multiple Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe, backed Vinicius’ account, saying they heard “very ugly” language directed at their teammate. Mbappe even called for disciplinary action against Prestianni and said the Argentine should not play in the Champions League again. But the controversy didn’t stop with the alleged exchange between the players.

Viral video shows alleged racism towards Vini Jr.

FPJ Shorts
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran At AI Summit Inauguration Ceremony In Delhi
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran At AI Summit Inauguration Ceremony In Delhi
Sri Lanka Vehicle Registrations Rise 15% In January, Indian Imports Surge, Bajaj Leads Two-Wheelers
Sri Lanka Vehicle Registrations Rise 15% In January, Indian Imports Surge, Bajaj Leads Two-Wheelers
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India

A video clip that went viral online showed a spectator allegedly making monkey noises and racist gestures toward Vinicius from the stands. This footage, shared widely on platforms including Reddit and X, sparked outrage among fans and commentators who criticised that individual fan’s behaviour as disgraceful and unacceptable at an elite sporting event.

The hostile atmosphere continued throughout the match. Benfica supporters were seen jeering Vinícius whenever he touched the ball and even threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch, one of which struck the Brazilian as he prepared to take a corner kick late in the game. Stadium announcements were made in response to the crowd behaviour, underscoring how serious the situation became.

As UEFA’s investigation continues, the incident at Benfica serves as a stark reminder of the work still required to make football safe and inclusive for all players and fans alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica...
Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica...
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of...
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...