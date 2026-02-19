NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video

Image: TheDunkCentral/X

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in downtown Charlotte but escaped without injury, according to multiple reports citing authorities and video footage from the scene.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the busy intersection of Trade and Tryon streets, where Ball’s custom camouflage-wrapped 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 collided with an oncoming sedan while turning left. Video shared by local station WSOC-TV captured the impact and showed the front left wheel of Ball’s Hummer detached after the crash.

Footage also shows Ball, dressed in a Hornets hoodie, exiting the damaged vehicle and later getting into another car. Police were present on the scene, but a formal police report has not yet been released.

While Ball was unhurt, reports indicate the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by emergency responders. Both vehicles were towed away following the collision.

The crash has sparked discussion among fans and local observers, with many sharing the video of the Hummer striking the sedan and Ball walking away afterward. Officials have not yet commented on any potential investigation or next steps regarding the accident. As one of the Hornets’ key players this season, Ball’s safety and status remain a focal point for fans ahead of the team’s upcoming schedule.