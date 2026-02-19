 NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video

NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown Charlotte but was not injured. The collision happened near the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets when his custom camouflage 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 struck an oncoming sedan while turning left. Video showed significant vehicle damage, including a detached wheel.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Image: TheDunkCentral/X

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in downtown Charlotte but escaped without injury, according to multiple reports citing authorities and video footage from the scene.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the busy intersection of Trade and Tryon streets, where Ball’s custom camouflage-wrapped 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 collided with an oncoming sedan while turning left. Video shared by local station WSOC-TV captured the impact and showed the front left wheel of Ball’s Hummer detached after the crash.

Footage also shows Ball, dressed in a Hornets hoodie, exiting the damaged vehicle and later getting into another car. Police were present on the scene, but a formal police report has not yet been released.

While Ball was unhurt, reports indicate the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by emergency responders. Both vehicles were towed away following the collision.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

The crash has sparked discussion among fans and local observers, with many sharing the video of the Hummer striking the sedan and Ball walking away afterward. Officials have not yet commented on any potential investigation or next steps regarding the accident. As one of the Hornets’ key players this season, Ball’s safety and status remain a focal point for fans ahead of the team’s upcoming schedule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica...
Viral Video Shows Fan Allegedly Making 'Monkey Noises' At Vinicius Jr. During Real Madrid vs Benfica...
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of...
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
Mumbai Police Use Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Meme To Alert Citizens Against Online Fraud And Scam...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...