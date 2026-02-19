'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match

India’s convincing 17-run victory over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad sparked an interesting conversation off the field after former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra questioned the team management’s handling of Varun Chakravarthy.

Taking to X, Chopra wrote that it was “surprising” Varun wasn’t completing his full quota of four overs, pointing out that he has bowled all four overs only once so far. Chopra added that had the mystery spinner been allowed to finish his spell more often, he might already have claimed a five-wicket haul, and emphasised that Varun “is and will be the most important bowler along with Boom (Bumrah) in the next round.”

Varun once again proved his value in the Ahmedabad clash, returning impressive figures of 3 for 14 in just three overs. His spell played a decisive role in choking the Netherlands’ chase, shifting the momentum firmly in India’s favour. Despite not completing his fourth over, the spinner’s control, variations and ability to strike at crucial moments stood out on a surface that offered something for disciplined bowlers. India eventually sealed a hard-fought 17-run win, with Varun’s spell forming the backbone of the bowling effort.

Yuzvendra Chahal backs Chopra's comments

Chopra’s comments quickly gained traction, and among those reacting was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal responded to the post with a simple but telling message: “Couldn’t agree more bhaiya.” The endorsement from a fellow spinner added weight to the argument that Varun should perhaps be trusted to bowl his full allocation, especially given his knack for breakthroughs in the middle overs.

With knockout matches approaching, the debate over India’s bowling strategy is likely to intensify. Varun Chakravarthy’s recent performances suggest he could be a game-changer in high-pressure encounters, particularly alongside pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. As India fine-tune their combinations for the next round, the team management will have to decide whether to unleash Varun’s full quota, a move many believe could make an already potent attack even more formidable.