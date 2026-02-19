 'No If, No But...': Arshdeep Singh & Aryan Dutt Exchange Jerseys In Heartwarming Post-Match Gesture During ICC T20 World Cup
After India’s 17‑run win over the Netherlands, completing a perfect T20 World Cup 2026 group stage, Arshdeep Singh drew attention for exchanging jerseys with Dutch bowler Aryan Dutt in a display of sportsmanship. He praised Dutt on social media with “No IF, No BUT shoutout to ARYAN DUTT,” recognizing the young bowler’s performance and positive attitude.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Image: Aryan Dutt/Instagram

After India completed a perfect group‑stage run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a 17‑run win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbed attention for a touching post‑match gesture. Following the match Arshdeep and Dutch bowler Aryan Dutt exchanged jerseys in a warm display of sportsmanship.

Arshdeep also shared a post on social media with the caption: “No IF, No BUT shoutout to ARYAN DUTT,” praising the young Netherlands bowler’s performance and attitude despite Namibia’s elimination from the tournament. Dutt, who impressed with tight bowling and earlier scalps in the game, responded positively to the recognition.

India’s victory over the Netherlands saw them finish 4‑0 in Group A, powered by strong batting from Shivam Dube and disciplined bowling across the unit. The jersey exchange between Arshdeep and Dutt was widely applauded on social media, highlighting mutual respect between competitors and uplifting the spirit of the game even in high‑pressure World Cup cricket.

Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts After Carrying Teammates' Bats & Gloves During IND vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video

In India’s final ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was seen taking on an unusual task off the field, helping to carry cricket equipment for his teammates. While this was not part of the official play, Siraj’s involvement in assisting others drew attention from fans and commentators alike.

Siraj was spotted helping carry bats, gloves and other gear to and from the dressing rooms and field, a supportive gesture that showcased his team spirit and camaraderie within the Indian camp. Although not involved in India’s playing XI for this match, his presence and willingness to assist highlighted the unselfish culture within the squad.

India won the match by 17 runs, finishing their group campaign on a high note as they prepared for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. While Siraj did not take the field in this game, his visible support for his teammates off it resonated with fans and underscored the unity and collective effort behind the team’s success.

