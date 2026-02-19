'No One Gives A F***': UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Sparks Backlash With Sexist Comments On Women Fighters; Video

Image: UFC/X

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has ignited controversy with a series of dismissive remarks about the upcoming fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, as well as women’s sports in general, drawing widespread criticism from fans and media alike.

During a promotional media event ahead of his fight with Anthony Hernandez, Strickland was asked about the highly anticipated Rousey‑Carano bout, a historic matchup scheduled for May 16, 2026, streamed live on Netflix. Instead of praise, Strickland offered dismissive and sexist remarks, calling the event “insane” and asserting that “no one gives a f*** about women’s sports.” He also suggested the two fighters “fight half naked,” a comment that was widely condemned as disrespectful.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Strickland went on to make crude jokes about Rousey’s personal life and Carano’s past, focusing on their appearances rather than their elite athletic achievements. His comments reinforced a narrative that undermines the growing popularity and competitiveness of women’s MMA, a sport which has seen significant milestones, including the rise of Rousey as one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history and Carano as a pioneer who helped bring attention to women in combat sports.

The backlash has been swift on social media, with many fans and commentators condemning Strickland’s remarks as outdated and harmful to the perception of female athletes. Critics have also noted that dismissing women’s sporting events overlooks their rising viewership and impact in combat sports globally.

The Rousey‑Carano bout itself remains one of the most talked‑about matchups in recent MMA history, marking the return of both fighters after long layoffs. While Strickland’s comments reflect his personal views, many in the MMA community argue that the spotlight on women’s fights continues to grow and deserves respect based on athletic merit, not dismissive commentary.