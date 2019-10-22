When homeboy MS Dhoni dropped in to meet Kohli and Co in Ranchi

M.S Dhoni paid a surprise visit to the Indian cricket dressing room after the team's innings and 202-run win over South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.

BBCI’s Twitter handle tweeted a picture of the Former Indian cricket team captain with the caption, ‘Look who’s here’. Dhoni can be seen chatting with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who made his debut in the Ranchi.

Virat Kohli also confirmed the presence of Dhoni in the dressing room after the test match. He even came up with a light-hearted jibe at a journalist and even invited him to "come, say hi".

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in which India was ousted in the semi-final after an agonising defeat to New Zealand. He missed the ODI and T20I series in West Indies and the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa at home.

It recently emerged that MS Dhoni is unlikely to take part in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, starting in November. The selection committee, headed by former cricketer MSK Prasad, will convene on October 24 to pick up the T20I and Test squads for the Bangladesh series.