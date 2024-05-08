'Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai': Fans Scream At Mumbai Airport As MI Squad Leaves For Kolkata; Video

Mumbai cricket fans once again expressed their feelings amid the captaincy row surrounding the MI franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the squad left for Kolkata on Wednesday.

A few fans were heard screaming "Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai" just as the Hitman was entering the international airport terminal along with his Mumbai Indians teammates and support staff members.

Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling for form with the bat in IPL 2024, has been getting support from fans all over the country ever since he was replaced as MI captain by Hardik Pandya before the tournament began this season.

Pandya has been subjected to boos and jeers at every stadium that he's played in the IPL 2024. Even his own home fans at the Wankhede Stadium have booed him in every match at the venue.