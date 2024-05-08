 'Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai': Fans Scream At Mumbai Airport As MI Squad Leaves For Kolkata; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai': Fans Scream At Mumbai Airport As MI Squad Leaves For Kolkata; Video

'Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai': Fans Scream At Mumbai Airport As MI Squad Leaves For Kolkata; Video

A few fans were heard screaming "Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai" just as the Hitman was entering the international airport terminal along with his Mumbai Indians teammates.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai cricket fans once again expressed their feelings amid the captaincy row surrounding the MI franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the squad left for Kolkata on Wednesday.

A few fans were heard screaming "Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai" just as the Hitman was entering the international airport terminal along with his Mumbai Indians teammates and support staff members.

Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling for form with the bat in IPL 2024, has been getting support from fans all over the country ever since he was replaced as MI captain by Hardik Pandya before the tournament began this season.

Pandya has been subjected to boos and jeers at every stadium that he's played in the IPL 2024. Even his own home fans at the Wankhede Stadium have booed him in every match at the venue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai': Fans Scream At Mumbai Airport As MI Squad Leaves For Kolkata; Video

'Rohit Humara Kaptaan Hai': Fans Scream At Mumbai Airport As MI Squad Leaves For Kolkata; Video

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 57: Quinton de Kock Returns As Lucknow Super Giants Opt To Bat In...

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 57: Quinton de Kock Returns As Lucknow Super Giants Opt To Bat In...

Japan Bowl Out Mongolia For 12, Second Lowest Total In T20I History; Register 4th Biggest Win By 205...

Japan Bowl Out Mongolia For 12, Second Lowest Total In T20I History; Register 4th Biggest Win By 205...

Ex-England Spinner Monty Panesar's Career In Politics Lasts Just A Week, Withdraws As Worker's Party...

Ex-England Spinner Monty Panesar's Career In Politics Lasts Just A Week, Withdraws As Worker's Party...

'He Got Us Extremely Worried': Parth Jindal REACTS After Backlash Over His Animated Reaction To...

'He Got Us Extremely Worried': Parth Jindal REACTS After Backlash Over His Animated Reaction To...