 Japan Bowl Out Mongolia For 12, Second Lowest Total In T20I History; Register 4th Biggest Win By 205 Runs
Japan bowled out Mongolia for the second lowest total in T20I history after posting a mammoth 217 for 7 on the board in 20 overs.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
A bizarre match of T20 international cricket took place between Japan and Mongolia on Wednesday as the latter came out on top by a record margin of 205 runs after bowling out the opposition for just 12 runs.

Yes, you read that right. Japan bowled out Mongolia for the second lowest total in T20I history after posting a mammoth 217 for 7 on the board in 20 overs in the second of the seven-match series.

Japan rode on Sabaorish Ravichandran's 69, along with cameos from captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (32) and Ibrahim Takahashi (31) to cross the 200-run mark at the cricket ground in San.

Medium pacer Kazuma Kato-Stafford then took a five-wicket haul as Japan restricted Mongolia to 12 in 8.2 overs. Abdul Samad and Makoto Taniyama grabbed a couple of wickets each for the home team.

Mongolia is on a 7-match T20I tour to Japan for the bilateral series which will be played till May 12. The hosts won the first game by 166 runs after bowling out the visitors for 33.

Mongolia's latest double-digit team score is just 2 runs more than the lowest total in T20I history which Isle of Man managed against Spain in 2005.

Lowest T20Is totals:

10 - Isle of Man vs Spain (2005)

12 - Mongolia vs Japan (2024)

21 - Turkey vs Czech Republic (2019)

23 - China vs Kuala Lumpur (2023)

24 - Rwanda vs Nigeria (2023)

