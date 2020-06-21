What’s worth more than Olympic gold?

“Four hours of shooting became 12 hours and I could have gone on endlessly. But I wasn’t enjoying what I was doing. My mind was made up that it (the Rio Games) would be the last competitive event of my life,” said Campriani, as he unveiled “Taking Refuge”, a five-part series partnering Abhinav Bindra, which premiered on the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) global media platform.

Campriani still battled on and at Rio 2016 he added two more golds to his tally from London 2012. Despite the medals, the sense of satisfaction eluded the Italian legend.

The 34-year-old finally found meaning three years after retirement, when his audacious project to help refugees qualify for Olympics started taking form.

"The refugee cause is very close to my heart. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) refugee team was first one in 2016 Games, and probably there was going to be another one in Tokyo. I contacted a few of my colleagues, sponsors to see if we could put together a budget and a small team. I just wanted to give back to the community through my sport," said the Italian as he selected three wards ― Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna ― to undergo coaching by him in order to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in 10-metre air rifle shooting.

With the bunch of three now having only 500 days to make the cut for Tokyo 2020, Campriani pointed out that it was a ‘challenge within a challenge’ considering it’s nearly impossible to earn an Olympic quota within a year of starting the sport.