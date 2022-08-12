'Whatever has happened is fair': Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan on being dropped from Asia Cup

Ishan Kishan | File Picture

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has backed the selectors’ decision to drop him from the India squad for the Asia Cup and said it is a positive thing.

The left-handed batsman was left out of the 15-member squad for the tournament to be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

“Whatever has happened is fair. Selectors think a lot of things before selecting players. This is a positive thing for me. I'll work on myself, win their confidence so they may choose me to team next time,” Kishan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Kishan expressed his displeasure after being snubbed for the Asia Cup with a cryptic message on social media.

Ishan took to Instagram to post lyrics of a rap song called Bella-Humble Poet.

"Ke ab esa ban na nai/bhalle ghayal ho jaana/tujhe fool samjhe koi/toh tu fire ho jana/Bella piche rehna magar sab sambhaal lena tu/in sab aage waalo ki traah naa gayaab ho jana/meri baat sun mein hate deke kahan jaaunga/yaa fir esa kahun hate leke badal jaunga," the lyrics read.

Ishan has played 14 T20Is scoring 430 runs at an average of 30.71.