What Happens If India Doesn't Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stood firm on its stance of not sending Team India to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan received the rights to host the Champions Trophy, which is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Despite Pakistan receiving the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy, Team India travelling to neighbouring nations remains uncertain due to historical and political tensions between the two countries since independence. The BCCI might not send the Men in Blue to play the tournament in Pakistan until the board receives the nod from the Indian Government.

As per the reports, the BCCI will request the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a hybrid model by hosting India matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reiterated its stance against a hybrid model, insisting on holding the entire tournament in Pakistan.

What happens if India doesn't travel to Pakistan?

Since India's participation at next year's Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain as it will be hosted by the defending champions Pakistan, one of the questions that comes in the minds of the fans is what is the alternative if India doesn't tour the neighbouring nation.

India pulling out of the Champions Trophy will likely to affect the brand value of the tournament. In case, Team India officially decide to not to travel to Pakistan, then Sri Lanka will qualify for the next year's Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy due to their poor rankings at the cut-off date for the qualification. Top eight teams from the 2023 ODI World Cup, including hosts Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England and South Africa have booked their berth for the Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh were ranked eighth in the ODI World Cup 2023 league stage and thus, they qualified for the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka were below Bangladesh in last year's ODI World Cup thus they couldn't qualify for the ICC tournament in Pakistan.

However, Sri Lanka might stand a chance to make it to the Champions Trophy if India decide to pull out of the tournament.