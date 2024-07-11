 ‘He’ll Forget Hospitality Of India’: Shahid Afridi Once Again Urges Virat Kohli To Play 2025 Champions Trophy In Pakistan
Shahid Afridi eagerly wants Virat Kohli to play in Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Kolkata: Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi shakes hands with Virat Kohli during their training session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra(PTI3_18_2016_000185B) |

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes Virat Kohli will be amazed by the hospitality should he visit the neighbouring nation for the Champions Trophy 2025. The former all-rounder revealed that Kohli has plenty of fans in Pakistan and they will be ecstatic to see the legendary batter play there.

India last played in Pakistan in 2008 and haven't been to the sub-continent nation due to strained political relations. Pakistan were also the hosts for the Asia Cup last year, but the ACC decided on a hybrid model, with the Men in Blue playing their games in Sri Lanka. The same is likely to happen for the Champions Trophy.

Afridi said the below, as quoted by News24:

"If Virat Kohli comes to Pakistan, he'll forget the hospitality of India. Virat has lots of fans in Pakistan, we're eager to see Virat play in Pakistan."

"The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams" - Wasim Akram

In a recent interview with IANS, Afridi's fellow countryman Wasim Akram has also echoed the desire of India playing in Pakistan. He elaborated:

"I hope so, that India comes to Pakistan. The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams. They will be given a grand welcome, and the cricket will be fantastic. The facilities are excellent, and new stadiums are being built. The Chairman has started the work on new stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad."

