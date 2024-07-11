'They Will Be Given A Grand Welcome': Wasim Akram Hopes For Team India To Visit Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025; Video

Team India. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram hopes to see Team India visit their neighbouring nation for next year's Champions Trophy. The ex left-arm seamer expects a grand welcome for Rohit Sharma and co. and backs the PCB to provide good facilities to all the visiting sides.

India last played in Pakistan in 2008 and haven't been to the sub-continent nation due to strained political relations. Pakistan were also the hosts for the Asia Cup last year, but the ACC decided on a hybrid model, with the Men in Blue playing their games in Sri Lanka. The same is likely to happen for the Champions Trophy.

Speaking to IANS, Wasim reminded that the PCB chairman has started working on developing new stadiums in major cities and expects good facilities for the visitors.

"I hope so, that India comes to Pakistan. The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams. They will be given a grand welcome, and the cricket will be fantastic. The facilities are excellent, and new stadiums are being built. The Chairman has started the work on new stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad."

"I hope that all teams tour because cricket and politics should be separate" - Wasim Akram

The 58-year-old feels Pakistan desperately needs this tournament to happen in their nation and that politics should be kept separate.

"It will be a great tournament, and Pakistan needs this tournament for the betterment of cricket. And I hope that all teams tour because cricket and politics should be separate. I don't know what the system will be, but overall everything is ready. Pakistan, the whole country is looking forward to receive all the teams and the dignitaries."