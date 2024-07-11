2025 Champions Trophy: India Unlikely To Travel To Pakistan; BCCI To Request ICC For Hybrid Model - Reports

Indian Cricket Team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the next year's Champions Trophy as per the reports. Pakistan received rights to host the tournament next year but Team India travelling to the neighbouring nation has remained due to historical and political tensions between two sides since independence.

The BCCI has reportedly maintained its stance against sending Team India to Pakistan. In the 2023 Asia Cup, the Men in Blue did not travel to Pakistan and instead played their matches in Sri Lanka. However, the Men in Green toured India for the ODI World Cup last year, where they were knocked out in the league stage of the tournament.

According to an ANI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host India's matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Indian Cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. BCCI will ask ICC to host matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka: BCCI sources to ANI pic.twitter.com/o7INJKhk1E — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

(This is breaking. More to come)