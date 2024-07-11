 2025 Champions Trophy: India Unlikely To Travel To Pakistan; BCCI To Request ICC For Hybrid Model - Reports
The BCCI reportedly remained firm on its stance not to send Team India to Pakistan.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Indian Cricket Team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the next year's Champions Trophy as per the reports. Pakistan received rights to host the tournament next year but Team India travelling to the neighbouring nation has remained due to historical and political tensions between two sides since independence.

The BCCI has reportedly maintained its stance against sending Team India to Pakistan. In the 2023 Asia Cup, the Men in Blue did not travel to Pakistan and instead played their matches in Sri Lanka. However, the Men in Green toured India for the ODI World Cup last year, where they were knocked out in the league stage of the tournament.

According to an ANI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host India's matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

(This is breaking. More to come)

