What Does An Airbox Do In F1? And Why Was Williams Fined ₹55 Lakhs By FIA During Azerbaijan GP Qualifying?

Image: Williams Racing/ X

Alex Albon's qualifying session for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix hit a snag when he accidentally drove out of the Williams Racing garage with an airbox intake fan still attached to his car. This mistake led to an FIA investigation and a €5,000 (₹55 Lakhs) fine for the team.

At the Baku City Circuit, race control flagged the issue as a potential safety risk. Albon had to make an abrupt stop at the pit exit to detach the cooling fan, which significantly disrupted his chance to complete another flying lap. Consequently, he ended up qualifying in 10th place, casting a shadow over Williams' first Q3 appearance of the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What exactly is an airbox? How does it work in F1

The primary function of an airbox in F1 is to facilitate efficient airflow into the engine, contributing to the overall power and performance of the car. Located just above the driver’s head, the airbox in an F1 car is an oval-shaped air intake that captures high-pressure, relatively undisturbed air.

This air is then directed into the engine, where it mixes with fuel to generate the explosive energy needed to power the vehicle. Over the years, airbox designs have evolved to better adapt to the changing needs of F1 racing, leading to innovations that further enhance engine performance and efficiency.

Azerbaijan GP starting grid

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has claimed pole position at Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year, beating McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz will start third on the grid, with Sergio Perez leading Red Bull’s charge over Max Verstappen in fourth. George Russell completed the top five in his Mercedes, with Verstappen and then team-mate Lewis Hamilton in seventh place as Lando Norris exited in Q1.

Both Williams drivers reached Q3 as Franco Colapinto edged team-mate Alex Albon; Fernando Alonso pipped those two to eighth spot in the Aston Martin.