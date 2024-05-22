'What Did Your Instinct Tell You About SBI?': Vijay Mallya Gets Trolled For Wishing RCB Ahead Of IPL 2024 Eliminator

Fugitive liquor Barron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB registered a stunning victory over Chennai Super Kings in their final league match to knock out the title holders and qualify for the playoffs. They will face RR in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Vijay Mallya sends his best wishes

Mallya, the former chairman of United Spirits which owns the RCB franchise, felt confident of his team's chances of lifting the trophy on May 26 and sent his best wishes but he got trolled over his tweet instead.

"When I bid for the RCB franchise and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices.

"My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck," Mallya tweeted.

But gets brutally trolled instead

The 68-year-old, who fled to London after defaulting on loans in India, was immediately pulled up by netizens over this post as they inquired about the ₹9,000 crore that he still owes to several banks, including the SBI.

Mallya tweets on 'non-bank holiday' for a change

Quite a few of the users who responded on Mallya's tweet also highlighted the fact that he put out a post on a non-bank holiday.

Vijay Mallya loan fraud case background

Mallya is an accused in IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case being probed by the CBI. He left India in 2016 for the United Kingdom, while proceedings are underway to bring him back to face trial.

The flambouyant businessman's lavish lifestyle, extravagant parties, and the subsequent collapse of his Kingfisher Airlines added fuel to public outrage.

Despite extradition efforts by Indian authorities, Mallya fought legal battles in the UK to avoid facing charges in his homeland.