'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup

It will be the first ODI World Cup edition without West Indies. | (Credits: Twitter)

West Indies' men's cricket team hit yet another low as they failed to qualify for for the 2023 World Cup as Scotland knocked them out cold by seven wickets. Although the Men in Maroon have two other matches to go in the qualifier, it will be of no consequence, given they have already lost three. However, the cricketing fraternity has mourned as it will be the first 50-over World Cup without the West Indies.

Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd revive West Indies after top-order wobble:

After losing the toss, only two out of West Indies' top four batters managed to reach double figures, with Johnson Charles and Shamarh Brooks registering ducks. Skipper Shai Hope fell for 13, while Kyle Mayers was another batter to record a single-figure score. Hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran's 43-ball stay ended only for 21 runs, laced with two boundaries. It was the partnership of 77 between former captain Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd that provided some respite.

Spinner Mark Watt broke the stand by dismissing Shepherd, while Chris Greaves dismissed Holder, who top-scored with 45. The remaining wickets were a mere formality for Scotland, as they restricted the two-time World Champions to 181 in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-0-32-3.

Scotland steady after wicket off the first ball:

While the Men in Maroon landed an early blow as Jason Holder picked up a wicket of first ball of the innings, Scotland remained unnerved. The 124-run partnership between Matthew Cross and McMullen set up for what was going to be a comfortable run-chase moving forward. Cross also hit the winning runs and stayed unbeaten at 74 to send their camp into delirium.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to West Indies' failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)